Morris Hospital Urges Medicaid Participants to Prepare for Upcoming Renewal March 15, 2023,

Morris, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is reminding residents currently enrolled in the Medicaid program to make sure their address is up-to-date with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) as the federal Public Health Emergency and State of Illinois Disaster Proclamation related to the COVID pandemic come to a close on May 11, 2023.

HFS will soon begin the process of re-evaluating eligibility for almost 4 million Illinoisans currently enrolled in the Medicaid program. This will involve sending a renewal form to Medicaid participants that is critical to continued Medicaid enrollment.

“For everyone currently enrolled in Medicaid, it is imperative that HFS has your current file on address so that you can receive this important paperwork about your Medicaid healthcare insurance,” said Alex Blumenshine, Director of Patient Financial Services at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “If HFS doesn’t have your correct address, they won’t be able to send the form to you, and you could risk losing your Medicaid health insurance.”

In addition to making sure their address is up-to-date with Medicaid, officials at Morris Hospital say it will be imperative over the coming months for Medicaid participants to watch their mail for their renewal notice so they can be sure to complete and submit it by the deadline, which varies depending on a person’s individual renewal date.