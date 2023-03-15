ANNUAL TOWN MEETING – DWIGHT TOWNSHIP

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the legal residents of the town of Dwight in the County of Livingston and State of Illinois, that the Annual Meeting of said Town will take place on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, being the second Tuesday of said month.

The Town Meeting for the transaction of the miscellaneous business of said Town will be held at the hour of 7:00 o’clock P.M. on said day at the Dwight Town Hall, 201 North Franklin Street, Dwight, Illinois, and a Moderator having been elected, will proceed to hear and consider reports of officers, and decide on such measures as may, in pursuant of law, come before the meeting.

DATED at Dwight, Illinois this 15th day of March 2023.

Patricia S. Rosenbaum Janice M. Masching

Dwight Township Supervisor Dwight Township Clerk