Anastasia presented at Coal City High School

March 9, 2023

Anastasia, the musical, opens tonight at CCHS. We attended a sneak preview of last night. As promised, here’s my review.

Based on the 2016 Broadway Stage Musical, Coal City High School’s production of Anastasia lives up to the high standards set by Jack Micetich and the Coaler student performers in previous productions including Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera.

The first thing you notice in this production is the live orchestra, the first since COVID. Music for recent productions has been pre-recorded and the return of live musicians under the direction of Coaler Theater alum Hope Connely, her first musical since transitioning from student to staff, makes this production a full, live theater experience. The sound quality, especially the balance between music and voice, allows the lyrics to be clearly heard and understood, supporting the movement of the story.

“The Last Dance of the Romanovs” opening Act 1 immediately shows the audience the full power of the cast and crew. The set design is wonderful, with the animations and projections on the back of the stage adding depth to both the scenery and the story. But more impressive are the lavish and stunning costumes. Combined with the music and excellent singing, the audience is transported not to Broadway, but to St. Petersburg, Leningrad, and Paris.

In true CCHS Theater tradition, the vocal performances are spectacular. Elaina Patten in the lead role of Anya / Anastasia is perfectly cast, with both the voice and stage presence to carry the role and the show. She is well supported by Derek Carlson and Stephen Byers as Dmitry and Vlad, respectively, who are more than up to the task. Collin Dames also shines as the antagonist Bolshevik General, Gleb. Isabelle “Izzy” Kostbade and the Company do a wonderful “Land of Yesterday” to welcome us to Russia in Paris, and the second act. Kostbade is perfect as the perfectly over-the-top Lilly to Byers’ Vlad and Melody Kinder’s Dowager Empress.

While the violence of Phantom is not present in Anastasia, it’s still not the animated, G-rated movie little kids may expect from the title. The themes and story are adult, and while Jr High and High school will have no trouble keeping up, younger children may not follow the story. That’s not a knock on the show, just a comment on what to expect when you go.

Anastasia is less reliant and flash production, and more reliant on character development. Spoiler alert: no chandeliers crashing into the stage. Instead, the payoff of Anastasia is in the cast: the leads, the supporting cast, the chorus, and their action; and they are very active. There is enough dancing, running, and moving to mistake this for a sporting event. But unlike basketball, these athletes do it all while singing.

Anastasia opens Friday, March 10 and runs the 10th, 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th, and 19th at the Kent Bugg Center for the Performing Arts at Coal City High School. Tickets are available on line (https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/69184) for shows at 7:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:00pm Sundays. All this without the drive home from Chicago.

(photo by Ann Gill)