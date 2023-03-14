Daniel Bruce Mentink, of Dwight

Daniel Bruce Mentink, age 72, of Dwight, formerly of Kenosha, Wisconsin, passed away, Monday, March 13, 2023, at his home in Dwight. Cremation rites will be accorded. Funeral services will be held at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight at 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel was born October 11, 1950, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of Kenneth William and Erma Lillian (Brown) Mentink.

Also surviving are daughters, Guinevere (Louie Solis) Mentink of Joliet, IL, Ann (Jason) Wolf of Odell, IL; son, Shawn (Grace Moffett) of Kenosha, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Tyler (Kristin) Eschenbaum of Seneca, IL, Ryan (Noel) Eschenbaum of Mazon, Seth Eschenbaum of Mazon, Colby Eschenbaum of Morris, Samuel Layne of Tyler, Texas, Ali (Scott) Severson of Dwight, Graham Wolf, Evan Wolf and Lily Wolf all of Odell, IL, Kory Mentink of Orlando, FL; great grandchildren, Wyatt, Joseph, Charlotte, Abel, Briar, Beckett, Owen and brother, Craig (Mary) Mentink of Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Jacqulyn Mentink, Beverly Mentink, Patricia Mentink, Kathleen Gibson; brother, Keith Mentink, grandson, Daniel Mentink.

Daniel graduated from Tremper High school in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 1969. After he graduated, he worked for American Motors that eventually became Chrysler Motors.

