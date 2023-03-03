Agriculture, Zoning and Em ergency Services Committee

Of the Livingston County Board

Revised

Meeting Agenda

Gerald Earing, Chair

Paul Ritter, Vice Chair

—————————————————————————————————- ———–

Monday March 6, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Livingston County Historic Courthouse

112 W. Madison St., Pontiac, IL

1. Opening

a. Roll Call

b. Approval of the Agenda

c. Approval of Minutes

2. Business

a. Case SU-14-22 – Allium Solar

This zoning case pertains to the review of a proposed special use to develop a 5 MW solar

farm that would encompass approximately 32 acre s of a 158.48-acre tract of land in an AG,

Agriculture, District located in unincorporated Pontiac.

b. Resolution Opposing Public Act 102-1123

c. Zoning Ordinance Amendments for WECS & So lar – Required under HB4412 Public Act 102-

1123

d. Solid Waste Update

3. Other Issues to Come Before the Committee

4. Public Comment

5. Review and Approval of Bills

6. Adjournment