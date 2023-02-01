U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Logo
Regular gasoline prices, by week and PADD
(Self service cash price in dollars per gallon, including taxes)
Date 01/23/23 01/30/23 02/06/23
U.S. 3.415 3.489 3.444
PADD 1 – East Coast 3.384 3.466 3.406
PADD 1a – New England 3.370 3.425 3.415
PADD 1b – Central Atlantic 3.518 3.580 3.533
PADD 1c – Lower Atlantic 3.303 3.403 3.324
PADD 2 – Midwest 3.304 3.382 3.297
PADD 3 – Gulf Coast 3.092 3.133 3.092
PADD 4 – Rocky Mountain 3.434 3.544 3.694
PADD 5 – West Coast 4.008 4.085 4.107
PADD 5b – West Coast less CA 3.706 3.775 3.760
California 4.276 4.358 4.414
Source: Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update
PADD=Petroleum Administration for Defense District