|Regular gasoline prices, by week and PADD
(Self service cash price in dollars per gallon, including taxes)
|Date
|01/23/23
|01/30/23
|02/06/23
|U.S.
|3.415
|3.489
|3.444
|PADD 1 – East Coast
|3.384
|3.466
|3.406
|PADD 1a – New England
|3.370
|3.425
|3.415
|PADD 1b – Central Atlantic
|3.518
|3.580
|3.533
|PADD 1c – Lower Atlantic
|3.303
|3.403
|3.324
|PADD 2 – Midwest
|3.304
|3.382
|3.297
|PADD 3 – Gulf Coast
|3.092
|3.133
|3.092
|PADD 4 – Rocky Mountain
|3.434
|3.544
|3.694
|PADD 5 – West Coast
|4.008
|4.085
|4.107
|PADD 5b – West Coast less CA
|3.706
|3.775
|3.760
|California
|4.276
|4.358
|4.414
|Source: Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update
|PADD=Petroleum Administration for Defense District