The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J Regular Meeting of February 14, 2023

Motion to approve consent agenda

Motion to approve the proposed rate increase for Junior High athletic officials Next Board meeting March 15, 2023 at 7

The Board of Education of Tri-Point CUSD 6J

Regular Meeting of January 18, 2023 at 7 pm School Board Room, Kempton, IL

News Release 1-18-23 Motion to approve the Consent Agenda

Motion that the closed session minutes from the time period of July 2022 through December 2022 remain closed

Motion to approve Destruction of Audio Recording of Closed Sessions over 18 months old

Motion to approve Beans and Barley in Ashkum as the venue for the 2023 Prom.

Motion to approve a donation to the after-prom committee in the amount of $500.00.

Motion to go into closed session @ ____ pm for the: A. appointment, employment, discipline, performance of specific employees; B. Special education program or matters relating to individual students; in accordance with 5 ILCS 120/2 (c ) and (1) and (2) of the Illinois Open Meeting Act.

Motion to approve contract with Bryce Logsdon as SEL Coach through the Community Partnership Grant.

Motion to approve early graduation for Aleigha Roof.

Motion to adjourn





