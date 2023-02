Congratulations to the Chargers for taking 2nd place in the GSWB Tiger Volleyball Tournament. Tri-Point defeated Peotone in the second round 26-24, 14-25, 15-8. Addy Honeycutt had a great match with 6 kills and 9 aces. Josie Harris and Ivee Kemplin combined for 6 kills and 9 aces.

Tri-Point lost to Gardner in an exciting championship match 14-25, 25-21, 3-15. Josie Harris had 1 kill and 2 aces, Addy Honeycutt had 3 digs and a kill, and Ivee Kemplin had 2 aces.