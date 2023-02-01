Bringing People Together

Now Playing: Broken Up by Nick Hall

The Barn III in Goodfield is proud to present, BROKEN UP by Nick Hall! BROKEN UP opens Friday, February 3rd and runs until Sunday, February 26th, 2023. The show will be playing on Fridays and Saturdays evenings and Sundays matinees. No Thursday performances in February.

Broken Up is a fast moving comedy that takes a hilarious look at divorce as we follow Meg Owens who is in the middle of moving into her new apartment and out of her old marriage. All she has to do is have Tom, her husband, sign the final papers and then she can start her new life. However, signing the final papers becomes increasingly difficult, and her new life, represented by an amorous landlord and a fast talking divorce expert, is already under way.

This show stars Barn III Company members Tamra Challacombe, Dan Challacombe, Pat Gaik and Nate Gaik.

BROKEN UP is produced by Abby Reel and directed by Sagan Drake. Set Design and Technical Direction by Tracy Simmons.

Performance tickets for the 2023 season are $25 for plays and $30 for musicals (fees apply). This price no longer includes your dinner selection. Starting in 2023, customers pay for their performance ticket at the time of reservation and their food/beverages on the day they dine with us! Now folks can order a little or a lot based on their appetite and budget! Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebarniii.com or by phone at 309-965-2545 from the box office which is open from 10am to 5pm on Wednesdays and 1pm to 5pm on Thursdays and Fridays. BROKEN UP will be featuring The Barn’s famous Prime Rib Dinner with Rosemary Potatoes, Creamy Alfredo Pasta and Cheesy Normandy Vegetables for $35/person which includes unlimited beer cheese and crackers, choice of salad, bread basket and dessert! Also on the menu will be our classic Barn III Fried Chicken Dinner ($20) and Applewood Smoked Pork Loin ($25). The featured dessert is a Pink Cherry Cheesecake and our signature drink “The Red Robe”, a shimmering Crown Apple and cranberry cocktail! Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options are also available every show! The Barn III offers a full service bar onsite and outside alcohol is not allowed. For more information visit www.thebarniii.com or email boxoffice@thebarniii.com.

The Barn III will also be hosting a Valentine’s Light Show experience in the parking lot. The new light show will run on Feb 12, 13, 14 & 15. The Barn III’s outdoor Light Show Bar and Snack Shop will be open on Valentine’s Day ONLY, Feb 14th from 6pm – 8pm. Bring your sweetheart and come enjoy the twinkling lights – free in our parking lot – tune your radio to 103.1FM