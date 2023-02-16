Support pollinators at A Day in the Garden Patch

PONTIAC, Ill. –About one-third of the food and drink we consume depends directly or indirectly on pollinators, and there is no denying these creatures are in decline. University of Illinois Extension Livingston County Master Gardeners encourage you to “bee” the change and learn what you can do to support our native pollinators at their annual ‘A Day in the Garden Patch, on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

A Day in the Garden Patch is all about inspiring, educating, and encouraging gardeners, whether they have a balcony and a sunny window or an acre to grow. This educational event is for all who love plants and want to discover new gardening tips while having fun. The three pollinator-themed presentations include:







Plants for Pollinators

Host plants, Illinois natives, and nectar-rich blooms from spring through fall all play an important part in a pollinator garden. Learn about what plants you could add to your landscape to create a haven for our native pollinators!

What You Can Do for Pollinators

Bee a friend to the pollinators! Discover easy things you can do (or not do!) in your backyard to help the pollinators. From citizen science opportunities to the most basic, simple recommendation of “do no harm,” enjoy this hands-on portion as you create a Mason bee house and butterfly puddler to support the pollinators!

Designing Pots for Pollinators

Do you want to plant a pollinator garden but don’t have the room in your yard? Learn how to make your patio or porch a haven for butterflies, bees, hummingbirds, and other beneficial pollinators with pollinator-friendly pots. Take away 4 stunning, pollinator-favorite annuals to plant in your colorful patio containers.







A $30 registration fee includes morning refreshments, 3 workshops, annual pollinator plants, and DIY pollinator feeders. Check-In and light refreshments will be available at 8:30 a.m., with the workshops beginning at 9 a.m. The program will be hosted at the University of Illinois Extension-Livingston County Office at 1412 South Locust Street, Pontiac. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/LMWevents or call (815) 842-1776.

WRITER: Brittnay Haag Horticulture Educator, University of Illinois Extension

ABOUT EXTENSION: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story above of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents.