Seneca FFA to Host 3rd Annual “Food For All”

The members of the Seneca FFA are hungry for some pork chops and they hope you are too.

The Seneca FFA will be serving their traditional two pork chop lunch with all the fixings on Sunday, February 19th from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM in drive-by fashion. Order must be placed ahead of time by Tuesday, February 14th, by visiting the Seneca High School website (www.senecahs.org) and clicking on the pork chop. Orders may also be placed by calling the SHS Ag Ed Department at 815-357-5024. Meals will be picked up at the ag shop.

But there is a catch: If you are unable to pay, you don’t have to.

“To kick off National FFA Week, we want to help our community, especially to those who cannot afford a good meal at this time.” explained FFA officer, Taylor Mino. “For this lunch, we want to include meals for our community’s families even if they are financially challenged. However, everyone is invited.“

“This is our third year of doing this,” said FFA senior officer, Ashlin Jackson. “Not only have we fed those who are struggling right now, we have raised over $7,400 for our local food pantries.”

After picking up their meal, participants will be given an envelope. They may or may not put anything into the envelope before depositing it in the receptacle.

The suggested donation is $10.00 per meal, but it is not mandatory.

Any profit made from the meal will be donated to the Seneca and Mazon Food Pantries.