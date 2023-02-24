Ray Leonard, age 66, of Verona

Ray Leonard, age 66, of Verona, passed away, Friday, February 24, 2023, at Park Point Nursing Home in Morris, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family burial will be at a later date in Goodfarm Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Ray be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of arrangements.

Ray was born December 16, 1956 in Streator, IL, he was the son of Howard and Roslie (Scott) Leonard. He married Cindy Anderson on March 25, 1983. She passed away March 11, 2022.

Surviving is a son, Jeffrey Scott (Jen) Leonard of Dwight; brothers in law, Roger L. Anderson of Dwight, John Robert “J.R.” (Barbara) Anderson of Odell; grandchildren, Jeffery and Courtney Leonard; sister, Denise (Frank) Sereno of Morris; half sister in law, Mary Lou Leonard; nieces and nephews, Jamie, Jenn, Dillion and Sean Anderson, Tim, Jeremy and Nathan Sereno, Andy Viles; extended family, Delores Herman of Morris, Beverly Beecher of Leroy, IL, Gerald Anderson of Dwight. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife; sister, Doris Viles; half brother, Skip Leonard; nephew, Jonathon Viles.

Ray worked over the years for Sponge Cushion and enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunt and fishing. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

