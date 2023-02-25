34th Annual Lenten Concert Series

Prairie Singers

“Lenten Meditations”

The Prairie Singers invite the public to four Lenten performances this March and April in the local area, as they continue their 34th year of music making.

The performance entitled “Lenten Meditations”, will center on the “Seven Last Words of Christ”. Anthems, hymns, and readings will provide musical reflection. The concert provides a wonderful opportunity for contemplation during the Lenten season.

This is a concert not to be missed with the Prairie Singers.

St Patrick Catholic Church, Ottawa, March 26, 2 p.m.

St Michael’s Catholic Church, Streator, March 31, 6:30 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Morris, April 1, 7 p.m.

St. Patrick Catholic Church, Seneca, April 2, 2 p.m.

There will be a free will offering.







