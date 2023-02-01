Prairie Creek Library to host a murder mystery event

Come solve a murder at Prairie Creek Library, located at 501 Carriage House Lane in Dwight! The library will be hosting this event at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Adults are invited to form teams of four, or the library will assign individuals to teams.

Dwight Woman’s Club will provide refreshments.

This event is free to attend, but registration is required. To register, call the library at 815-584-3061 or stop by the main circulation desk.

Dwight’s library to host “Gateway to Gut Health”

Prairie Creek Library, located at 501 Carriage House Lane in Dwight, will host “Gateway to Gut Health,” an educational program presented by the University of Illinois Extension Office. The program will begin at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Guests will learn about the gut microbiome and its role in health and disease, and explore various digestive diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome, lactose intolerance, and diverticulosis, while focusing on healthy lifestyle habits like minimizing stress and including a diet of full of prebiotics, probiotics and dietary fiber. Guests also will receive healthy recipes to keep their guts running smoothly.

This event is free to attend, but registration is required. To register, call the library at 815-584-3061 or stop by the main circulation desk.