(February 14, 2023 | Streator, IL) – OSF HealthCare Center for Health in Streator will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife on Thursday, February 23, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Community Education space. ImpactLife is the only provider of blood and blood components to OSF Saint Elizabeth, the Center for Health, and many other regional hospitals. To schedule an appointment for donation, call (800) 747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.

Blood donations are often used to help treat patients with cancer, victims of trauma and patients undergoing major surgeries. All persons ages 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 lbs. and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation. For more information, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org., or download the IMPACT mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, including 12 of 15 OSF HealthCare facilities. For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org and find them @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat.

BLOOD DRIVES

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Thursday, February 23, 2023

OSF Center for Health – Streator in the Community Education space