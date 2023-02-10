Suzanne Frances (Etherington) Hogan, died peacefully at her home in Cardiff, IL the morning of February 7, 2023. Sue was born in Gallup, New Mexico on November 5, 1931 to Frances and Willard Etherington. She attended college at Millikin University where she joined Pi Beta Phi sorority and met her husband Rodney V. Hogan. The two married on December 27, 1951 in Decatur, IL. Together they had three sons, Michael (Beverly Residori), Dan (Melinda O’Brien) and Tom (Mary Murphy); grandchildren Cari Parker (Sam Graves), Jennni Machulis (Nick), Matt Hogan (Laura), Aindrea Hogan, Shannon Entwistle (Dennis), Will Hogan (Lauren) and Jack Hogan. She also had five great grandchildren including Penny Parker, Luna Parker, Jax Machulis, Michael Hogan, Cali Machulis, and Marilyn Hogan. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Ryan Hogan.

Sue received her teaching degree from the Illinois State University and was a beloved teacher at Dwight Elementary and Reddick Grade School. Sue is lovingly known as “G” by her family and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren enormously. Sue and Rod were lifelong University of Illinois fans, snowmobile enthusiasts and snow-birds in Destin, Florida. They made friends everywhere they went. Sue was always quick witted and had endless stories that her children and grandchildren will forever hold dear.

A celebration of her life will be held at Hager Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 with visitation at 10:00 AM and services at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the services at Round Grove Cemetery. Memorials in honor of Suzanne may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.