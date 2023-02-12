Phyllis D. Geschwind, 87, of Dwight

Phyllis D. Geschwind, 87, of Dwight, IL, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, IL on February 11, 2023 with her husband at her side. Cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Dwight, IL. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until the time of services. Burial will follow the services in McDowell Cemetery in rural Dwight.

Phyllis was born at home to Danish immigrants, Ludvig and Julie (Hansen) Pedersen on June 24, 1935, in Campus, IL. Phyllis was confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dwight where she later married John Geschwind on April 8, 1956. He survives in Dwight.

Phyllis is also survived by daughters, Carol (Christopher) Whitson of Glen Ellyn, IL, Mary (David) Dobson of Rockford, IL, Laura (Mike) Vigna of Dwight, IL, Jill (Chuck) Copley of Colorado Springs, CO, Amy (David) Gantzert of Dwight, IL; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Jenn) Whitson, Zachary (Cendy) Whitson, Andrew (Michelle) Vigna, Kelli (Eric) Baudino, John (Tiffany) Stevens, Julie (Tristan) Adams, Austin Gantzert, and Connor Gantzert. Phyllis loved and enjoyed her many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Peder Pedersen; sisters, Ann Stubbings, Ruth Patterson, Betty Halloran and Norma Turner.

John and Phyllis farmed south of Dwight for 48 years before moving into Dwight in 2004. During those 48 years, Phyllis faithfully shared the responsibilities of the farming operation. As a devoted member of the Dwight United Methodist Church, she actively supported many church ministries. She served her community as a member of the Dwight Main Street Association and was a 50 year member of the Livingston County Home Extension.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Phyllis may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Dwight United Methodist Church, or the Salvation Army.