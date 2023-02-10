LaJoy Paula Hansvick

With deep sadness we announce the passing of LaJoy Paula Hansvick, our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, and friend. She passed away at the age of 78 on February 4, 2023.

LaJoy was born June 21, 1944 in Herscher, Illinois to Mildred and Paul Kruse. She grew up on her parents’ farm in Dwight, Illinois with her sister Melody and brother Keith. After graduating high school in 1962, she moved to Minneapolis. She met the love of her life shortly thereafter and she and John Douglas Hansvick were married April 12th, 1969. LaJoy and John lived in Minneapolis where they gave birth to their beloved daughter, Penny. They lived for a time on a farm in Vesta, Minnesota, then moved to Maryland, and then Brampton Ontario, before settling in Burnsville, Minnesota. There she satisfied her love for children working as a daycare provider, and she had a part in raising many kids with her gentle calm ways over the years. After retirement she and John desired a more rural environment and moved to Henderson, Minnesota where they have resided for the last 18 years.

LaJoy loved spending time with her grandchildren, Sonja and Elsa. She always put her family first and exuded unconditional love and endless patience and kindness. In her free time she loved to be outdoors, working in the garden or in the yard. She loved feeding and watching the birds and had a love for her various pets over the years as well. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

LaJoy is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Paul Kruse, her brother Keith Kruse and her sister Melody Faser. She is survived by her husband John Hansvick, her daughter Penelope Swanson (Craig), granddaughters Sonja Joy and Elsa Rebecca Diane.

Services are planned for this summer. She will be laid to rest on the day of her birth, June 21, at Rock Valle Lutheran church in Echo, Minnesota. 2 P.M., Visitation 1 hour prior and lunch to follow burial.

6098 210th Ave

Echo, MN 56237