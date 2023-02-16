Karl J. Holohan, 52, of Dwight, Illinois, passed away at 7:24pm on February 14, 2023, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois surrounded by his family. He had previously resided in Florida for approximately eight years and made many friends who became family to him.

He was born February 6, 1971.

He attended Dwight schools. He was owner/operator, as a graphic artist, of Karl Holohan Master of Design and Photography. He was a former graphic designer at Rayjus in Morris, Illinois, Blackjack Media Group in Hudson, Florida, and a former graphic teacher at Tropic Signs in Tarpon Springs, Florida.

Karl is survived by his mother, Sharon Holohan of Dwight, his brother Kevin Holohan and sister-in-law Iris (who he considered a sister) of Dwight, and nephews Lucas and Trey.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald D. Holohan of Dwight.

He was a former member of the Dwight Fire Protection District, having served from 1998 to 2004 and again 2012 to 2015 after his move back from Florida, where he and his brother Kevin both served as volunteer firefighters. He had worked as an EMT for Dwight EMS for about 4 years. He was a member of Dwight E.S.D.A. for a number of years. He was a former member of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club IL 23.

Karl was an avid fan of both the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Wolves, liked watching football every Sunday, and enjoyed playing xbox games in his free time. He was an amazing artist that could hand draw anything as well as making any computer graphic art.

Family was very important to him and was very close with his brother Kevin. They looked after each other and Karl was always the protector and always looked after his mother Sharon. He loved spending time with family and friends. Karl was very popular having numerous friends. His best friends TerryAdams, Jimmy Mac, and Ranae Bovelle were a big part of his life. He was close with so many people including Shelly Corum who has stood by him through tough times.

He was an amazing soul that you would not forget after meeting. He helped anyone anytime they needed him.

A celebration of life will be held at New Life Church located at 903 S Old Rt 66 in Dwight, IL 60420 on Wednesday February 22, 2023. There will be a visitation from 3pm to 6pm with a service to follow at 6pm.

There will be another celebration at a later date to be determined that will involve a fun night of gathering and laughter as he would do.

Cremation rites have been accorded and Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of arrangements.