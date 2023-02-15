Judith L. Lavicka

Age 68, of Braidwood, IL passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Morris Hospital. Born February 19, 1954 in Joliet, IL to George and Norberta (nee Kinkin) Lavicka. A lifelong Braidwood resident, for 34 years she was employed at Fox Developmental Center in Dwight as a tech and ATR instructor. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Braidwood, Goose Lake Prairie Partners, Braidwood Area Historical Society and Livingston County Humane Society. After her retirement Judith also volunteered at Fox Developmental Center and both Braidwood and Wilmington Libraries. She enjoyed researching genealogy and history.

Surviving are her mother, Norberta Lavicka of Braidwood; brother, Tony (Vicki) Lavicka of Shorewood; sister, Jeannie (Will) Bell Thomas of Braidwood; nieces and nephews, Robin (Paul) Duffey, Jennifer Lavicka, Christopher (Stacy) Bell and Joshua Lavicka; great nieces and nephews, Amelia, Brianna, Kaitlyn and Daisy Bell, Zoey and Zachary Duffey and Maleah and Chase Lavicka.

Preceding her in death was her father, George Lavicka.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 pm at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory. The visitation will begin at 1:00 pm. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Livingston County Humane Society, 21179 North 1358 East Road, Pontiac, IL 61764. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook.