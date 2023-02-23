Donald G. “Don” Funk, Dwight

Donald G. “Don” Funk, 94, of Dwight, IL, passed away at Goldwater Care Nursing Home in Pontiac, IL on February 21, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor John Mueller officiating. Visitation will be one prior to the the time of services also at the church. Burial will follow the services in Oaklawn Cemetery in rural Dwight. Full military rites will be accorded.

Don was born April 22, 1928 in Streator, IL, the son of George and Emma (Hansen) Funk. He married Marilyn Fillman at Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodfarm on October 26, 1952. She survives in Dwight.

Don is also survived by daughters, Deb (Bill) Ekhoff of Grant Park, IL and Sandy Connor of Dwight; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Glenn Funk; sisters, Myrtle Held and Helen Jenkins.

Don proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army where he was honorable discharged after receiving the Purple Heart. He worked for Du Point in Seneca after returning home and then farmed west of Dwight for 50 years. Don enjoyed square dancing, playing cards and traveling all over the world.

Memorials in honor of Don may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Gold Water Care nursing home, OSF Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.