DANA ROSENDALL 1947 – 2023

Dana G. Rosendall, former resident of Ellicott City, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 22nd. He was a lifelong golf enthusiast, and throughout his career, held positions in several different fields including education, hardware distribution, warehouse operations management, and software. Dana also served his country for six years in the Army National Guard. Dana married his high school sweetheart, Linda (Carlson), and the two enjoyed fifty-two years of marriage. Dana was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and George Rosendall of Sun City, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Linda, two daughters, Becky Vandenberge (Marty) of Ellicott City, Sarah Stead of Orlando, Florida, a sister, Jane Paschke (John) of University Park, Florida, and Chris Rosendall (Dawn) of Johns Island, South Carolina, and two grandchildren, Tyler and Tori Vandenberge. A celebration of life will be held in Lake Wales, Florida in February followed by a burial in Dwight, Illinois. Donations in Dana’s memory can be made to the First Tee Organization in Lakeland, Florida.