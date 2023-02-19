Carl Stephen Stipp Jr., of Blackstone, Illinois, age 84, passed away surrounded by his family, on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Carl, “Farmer”, was born on January 22, 1939, in Saybrook, Illinois, the son of Carl and Iva Stipp. He married Mary Ingram on June 9, 1962, in Quincy, Illinois. They spent 60 years of marriage on the farm together. While he enjoyed driving and maintaining trucks, Carl was a farmer at heart. Throughout his years, he raised cattle, grew grain, and operated a corn shelling business. He took delight in spending time with his family and showing his grandchildren around the farm. Carl’s legacy to his family was his unwavering faith. He led by example and always found time to read his Bible at the start of each day. He was a hard-working, generous, and kind-hearted man who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by his children: Susan Chaplin, Mark Stipp, Duane Stipp, Marsha (Pete) Henne; brothers: James Stipp and David Stipp; sisters: Elsie Schroeder, Roberta Stipp, and Verniece Garner; four grandchildren: Jessica Chaplin, Amber Chaplin, Sara Henne, and Logan Henne; and five great-grandchildren: Paul Chaplin, Trevor Chaplin, Naomi Gale, Irie Gale, and Empress Gale.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Stipp; mother, Iva Stipp; wife, Mary Stipp; brothers: Harold Stipp, John Stipp, Paul Stipp, Hubert Stipp, William Stipp; and sister, Hannah Whalen.

Funeral services will be held at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, IL on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10am. Burial will follow the service at Sunbury Cemetery in rural Blackstone, Illinois. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home.

Memorials in honor of Carl may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; https://www.parkinson.org.

This obituary can be read and condolences made at www.calvertmemorial.com or on our Facebook page.