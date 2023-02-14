NOTICE OF BID

The Board of Education for Dwight Township High School District #230 is requesting sealed bids for an asphalt/concrete project around the athletic fields. Sealed bids will be received by the district office at Dwight Township High School located at 801 S. Franklin Street, Dwight, Illinois, 60420, until 2:00 p.m. local time, on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Each bid shall be labeled “Dwight Township High School Asphalt/Concrete Project” and shall be made to the attention of Mr. Josh DeLong, Superintendent. No bids will be received at any time after the specified closing time. All interested parties are invited to attend. Bidding documentation may be obtained at the district office or the district website, www.dwightk12.org

There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting at 9:00 a.m. local time on Monday, March 6, 2023, in the District Office located at Dwight Township High School, 801 S. Franklin Street, Dwight, Illinois 60420.