NOTICE OF BID

The Board of Education for Dwight Common School District #232 is requesting sealed bids for a plumbing infrastructure project. Sealed bids will be received by the District Office at Dwight Township High School located at 801 S. Franklin Street, Dwight, Illinois, 60420, until 10:00 a.m. local time, on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Each bid shall be labeled “Dwight Common School District Plumbing Infrastructure Project” and shall be made to the attention of Mr. Josh DeLong, Superintendent. No bids will be received at any time after the specified closing time. All interested parties are invited to attend. Bidding documentation may be obtained at the district office or the district website, www.dwightk12.org

There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting at 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Dwight Common School located at 801 S. Columbia Street,Dwight, Illinois, 60420.