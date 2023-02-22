The Mazon Senior met Feb 21,2023 at the Mazon American Legion for lunch by the CNN and furnished by “The Whistle Stop ” in Coal City.

President Sherry McIntosh called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was said. A Silent Prayer was said for ill and deceased friends, EMT’s, Police, Firemen and officials.

Happy Birthday was sung for Nancy Brian, Marie Bybee,Harriet Osborne and Helen Hartman. Door prizes were won by Helen Griffiths, Sherry McIntosh,Marilyn Eungard and Barb Waldrop.and a reading “I Can’t Remember” was read by Sherry McIntosh.

The Secretary and Treasurers’ report was read and was motioned by aye from all.

The next Meeting will be held on March 21,2023 with Euchure at 10:30 and Bingo following the meeting ,motion to adjourn was Ayed by all.

Anyone 60 or older is invited to join for a small donation.Be sure to call CNN at (1-815-914-1590) and make a reservation.