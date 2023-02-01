February 1

The MVK 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Nettle Creek34-31 in the Lockport Taft 1A Regional Championship on Wednesday. For MVK, Brant Roe scored 15 points, including being a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line (6-6 in the 4th quarter). Colton Baudino scored 10 points, and Landon Macdonald grabbed 8 rebounds.

Quaid Phillips scored 17 points for Nettle Creek.

MVK will play in the Odell sectional on Monday. This is the first time since 2010 and the second time in school history that MVK has won an IESA boys basketball regional at both the 7th grade and 8th grade level in the same season.