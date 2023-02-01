MVK’s 7th grade boys basketball team defeated Lockport Taft 41-31 on Monday, January 23, in the Lockport Taft 1A Regional championship. Colton Baudino scored 18 points for MVK, and Kolten Pfeifer scored 11. Mark Brookman scored 6 points and had 10 rebounds.

The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team lost 36-25 to host Pontiac St. Mary’s in a 1A sectional on Monday, January 30. Kolten Pfeifer scored 12 points, and Colton Baudino scored 10. Mark Brookman grabbed 11 rebounds. They end their season with a 14-9 record.