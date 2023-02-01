Morris Hospital Hosts Community Blood Drive

February 3, 2023, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital is hosting a blood drive in cooperation with Versiti Blood Center on Thursday, February 16, from 2-6 p.m. in Conference Rooms 2 & 3 on the lower level of Morris Hospital, 150 W. High Street in Morris.

Those who donate will be helping replenish the local blood supply as Versiti supplies blood products for Morris Hospital. All blood types are needed.

Blood donors must be age 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and free from cold or flu symptoms on the day of donation. In Illinois, 16-year-olds may donate with written approval from a parent or guardian.

The entire process for donating blood takes about 1 hour, including registration, a brief medical screening, blood collection and refreshments. Donors should bring a photo ID with proof of age. Those planning to donate should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. Donors may be required to wear a mask while inside Morris Hospital depending on COVID community transmission levels.