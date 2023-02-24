Notice of some cases which were recently sentenced:
People v Dangelo Wiliams – Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – 18 years IDOC
People v William Davis – Bringing Contraband into a penal institution – 6 years IDOC
People v William Naughton – Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse – 5 years IDOC
People v Michael Ross – Domestic Battery, Delivery of a Controlled Substance – 7 years IDOC
People v Zachary Bryant – Burglary – 6 years IDOC
People v Corrie Singleton – Aggravated Battery – 6 years IDOC
People v Dylan Layne – Indecent Solicitation of a Minor – 3 years IDOC
People v Chad Callahan – Delivery of Methamphetamine, Solicitation to Meet a Child – 5.5 years IDOC
People v Scott Block JR- Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child – 20 years IDOC
People v Leonard Hosea – Aggravated Domestic Battery – 5 years IDOC
People v. Jill Dillon- Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person – 5 years IDOC
People v. Christopher Angus – Delivery of a Controlled Substance – 3 years IDOC
People v Rocky Emin- Theft – 2 years IDOC