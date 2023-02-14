Livingston County State’s Attorney
Pursuant to the requirements of 10 ILCS 5/25-11, James Carley, Chair of the Livingston County Board is announcing the upcoming State’s Attorney’s vacancy with the appointment of States Attorney Randy Yedinak as the new Associate Judge for the 11th judicial district effective March 1st. By statute, this vacancy shall be filled within 60 days by appointment of the Chairperson of the County Board, with the advice and consent of the County Board.
The appointed individual shall be someone from the same political party (Republican), shall be a United States citizen, a licensed attorney at least 21 years old, and shall serve through November 30, 2024. The vacated position shall be filled by election in the Primary Election on March 19, 2024 and the General Election on November 5, 2024.
The Chairman will announce the appointment at the February 28, 2023 meeting of the County Board. Persons interested in applying for this appointment are asked to submit a letter of interest to County Board Chairperson James Carley no later than Tuesday, February 21, 2023 to:
James Carley, Chairperson County Board Office
112 W. Madison Street Pontiac, IL 61764
Livingston County Board Member District #2
On Saturday, February 4, 2023 Livingston County Board Chairperson James Carley accepted the resignation of Jason Bunting from County Board District #2 which consists of Amity, Broughton, Dwight, Esmen, Long Point, Nevada, Newtown, Odell, Owego, Reading, Round Grove, Sunbury and Union Townships. By statute, this vacancy shall be filled within sixty (60) days by appointment of the Chairperson of the County Board, with the advice and consent of the County Board.
The appointed individual shall be someone from the same political party (Republican), 18 years of age, a United States citizen, resident of the county for at least one year prior to appointment, is a registered voter in District 2 and shall serve through November 30, 2024. The vacated position shall be filled by election in the General Primary to be held on March 19, 2024 and the General Election on November 5, 2024.
The Chairperson will announce the appointment at the February 28, 2023 meeting of the Livingston County Board. Anyone interested in applying for this appointment is asked to send a letter of intent no later than Tuesday, February 21, 2023 to:
James Carley, Chairperson County Board Office
112 W. Madison Street Pontiac, IL 61764