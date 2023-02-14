Livingston County State’s Attorney

Pursuant to the requirements of 10 ILCS 5/25-11, James Carley, Chair of the Livingston County Board is announcing the upcoming State’s Attorney’s vacancy with the appointment of States Attorney Randy Yedinak as the new Associate Judge for the 11th judicial district effective March 1st. By statute, this vacancy shall be filled within 60 days by appointment of the Chairperson of the County Board, with the advice and consent of the County Board.

The appointed individual shall be someone from the same political party (Republican), shall be a United States citizen, a licensed attorney at least 21 years old, and shall serve through November 30, 2024. The vacated position shall be filled by election in the Primary Election on March 19, 2024 and the General Election on November 5, 2024.

The Chairman will announce the appointment at the February 28, 2023 meeting of the County Board. Persons interested in applying for this appointment are asked to submit a letter of interest to County Board Chairperson James Carley no later than Tuesday, February 21, 2023 to:

James Carley, Chairperson County Board Office

112 W. Madison Street Pontiac, IL 61764