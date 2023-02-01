Livingston County Board Member Jason Bunting Sworn In as State Representative for 106th House District

Gibson City, IL – On Saturday, February 4th, Livingston County Board Member and family farmer Jason Bunting took the oath of office and was officially sworn-in as the new State Representative of the 106th Illinois House District, replacing Tom Bennett, who was recently appointed to the Illinois State Senate.

“I am honored to serve as the State Representative for the 106th District,” said Bunting. “As farmers and small business owners, my family has seen firsthand how bad policies from Springfield have hurt the business climate in Illinois and have driven families and job creators away. I promise to work tirelessly to bring the conservative values of the residents of this district to Springfield.”

About Jason Bunting:

Jason Bunting is the new State Representative of Illinois’ 106th House District, which covers parts of Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, LaSalle, Livingston, McLean, and Will Counties.

A Livingston County Board member, Bunting served previously in elected office as Highway Commissioner of Broughton Township. Until 2023, Bunting served as President of the Livingston County Farm Bureau and is a Director for the Illinois Corn Growers’ Association.

He received his Associates Degree from Joliet Junior College and is a graduate of Dwight Township High School. Jason lives in Emington with his wife, Tasha, and their three children.