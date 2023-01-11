Kindergarten Pre-Registration School Year 2023-2024

MVK District 2C will be holding Kindergarten Pre-Registration on these dates in the Elementary School office.







Wednesday, 2/15 3:15-3:45 Thursday, 2/16 3:15-3:45 Friday, 2/17 12:05 Dismissal 1:00-3:45 Monday 2/20 No School OFFICE CLOSED Tuesday 2/21 3:15-3:45 Wednesday 2/22 3:15-4:30 Thursday 2/23 3:15-4:30

Your child must be 5 years old on or before September 1st of 2023 and reside in the MVK School District to be eligible to attend for the 2023-2024 school year. Please bring your child’s certified birth certificate and 2 proofs of residency. If you are a homeowner this could be your property tax bill. If you are a renter, you could bring your rental agreement. Other options are any utility bill or your voter registration card with your name and your correct physical address on it. Physical, dental and vision forms will be available. If you are unable to enroll your child at this time, please call the Elementary School office at 448-2471 to make other arrangements.