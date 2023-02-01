Joyce to bring local perspectives to Senate State Government Committee

SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Patrick Joyce will serve as chair of the Senate State Government Committee in the 103rd General Assembly.

“Our communities are the backbones of our great state,” said Joyce (D-Essex). “From city halls to football fields to village boards, these are where local people meet and local decisions are made. I hope to use this role to be a voice on their behalf in Springfield.”

In this new role, Joyce plans to reach across party lines to pass legislation for local communities and draw on his experiences as a farmer and small business owner to make common sense decisions on legislation.

“I think what’s been missing in Springfield is the perspective from working families,” Joyce said. “I look forward to bringing a healthy dose of reality on behalf of those fine folks as the chair of the Senate State Government Committee.”

Joyce previously served as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee and will continue serving on that committee in the role as vice chair.

To see a full list of Joyce’s committee assignments, click here.







