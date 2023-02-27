ISP experiences the third Scott’s Law related injury of 2023

JOLIET – On February 27, 2023, at approximately 7:46 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP squad car on Interstate 55 northbound at Illinois Route 59, Will County.







On the above date and time, an ISP Trooper was investigating a previous crash on the right shoulder of Interstate 55 northbound at Illinois Route 59, with emergency lights activated. A silver 2018 Nissan Altima, traveling northbound on Interstate 55, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left rear side of the ISP squad car. An ISP Trooper and K9 were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. The Trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The K9 was uninjured. The driver of the Nissan, 24-year-old Tanner R. Poppenhager of Beardstown, IL, was issued a citation for: Scott’s Law – Failure To Yield To Stationary Emergency Vehicle.







So far this year, ISP had six Move Over Law-related crashes. In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight Troopers sustained injuries. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link:

https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d







