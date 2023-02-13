The GSW Pantherette Spiritine competed at the IDTA (Illinois Drill Team Association) State Contest February 11th in Springfield, IL. The team had two amazing performances that were the strongest we have seen all season. Overall, they placed 2nd in A Pom and 2nd in A Open Pom. They also brought home the 2nd place Grand Champion award for the A division.To be eligible for this, teams must compete and qualify two routines for the state contest. Then their top 2 scores are added together and placements for overall Grand Champions are awarded based off those combined scores. The team also had 9 girls recognized as scholar athletes through IDTA. To receive this award athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.