The Gardner-South Wilmington High School
Math Team Wins Regional
The Gardner-South Wilmington High School Math Team competed at Crete Monee High School for the ICTM Regional Competition. The team won their regional which advances the entire team to the state competition held on April 22nd at ISU.
The following students placed in the top 3 for their written exams:
Roman Faletti- 1st Algebra 1
Aiden Himes- 2nd Algebra 1
Luca Byers- 3rd Algebra 1
Cheyenne Jett- 1st Geometry
Tyler Wilkey- 2nd Geometry
Abby Leveille, Alison Howard- tie 3rd Geometry
Amelia Brock- 2nd Place Pre-Calc
Hannah Frescura, Emma Wilson- tie 3rd Pre-Calc
Other awards won include:
Algebra 1 Team- 1st Place
Geometry Team- 1st Place
Pre-Calculus Team- 1st Place
Fresh/Soph 2 Person- 1st Place
Jr/Sr 2 Person Team- 1st Place
Fresh/Soph 8 Person- 1st Place
Jr/Sr 8 Person Team- 1st Place
Our two freshmen oralists Roman Faletti and Maria Campagna also placed 2nd with a very high score.
Great Job to the entire team! The have worked very hard the last few weeks to prepare and that hard work payed off today!