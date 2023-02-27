The Gardner-South Wilmington High School

Math Team Wins Regional

The Gardner-South Wilmington High School Math Team competed at Crete Monee High School for the ICTM Regional Competition. The team won their regional which advances the entire team to the state competition held on April 22nd at ISU. The Gardner-South Wilmington High School Math Team competed at Crete Monee High School for the ICTM Regional Competition. The team won their regional which advances the entire team to the state competition held on April 22nd at ISU.

The following students placed in the top 3 for their written exams:

Roman Faletti- 1st Algebra 1

Aiden Himes- 2nd Algebra 1

Luca Byers- 3rd Algebra 1

Cheyenne Jett- 1st Geometry

Tyler Wilkey- 2nd Geometry

Abby Leveille, Alison Howard- tie 3rd Geometry

Amelia Brock- 2nd Place Pre-Calc

Hannah Frescura, Emma Wilson- tie 3rd Pre-Calc

Other awards won include:

Algebra 1 Team- 1st Place

Geometry Team- 1st Place

Pre-Calculus Team- 1st Place

Fresh/Soph 2 Person- 1st Place

Jr/Sr 2 Person Team- 1st Place

Fresh/Soph 8 Person- 1st Place

Jr/Sr 8 Person Team- 1st Place

Our two freshmen oralists Roman Faletti and Maria Campagna also placed 2nd with a very high score.

Great Job to the entire team! The have worked very hard the last few weeks to prepare and that hard work payed off today!