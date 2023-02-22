PUBLIC COMMENT:

No comment. No public at tonight’s meeting.

DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

Mr. John Williamsen, Technology Director, was present at tonight’s meeting to discuss projects he has been working on and/or completed since the school year started.

Chromebooks were distributed to all students at the start of this school year for our 1:1 program. Repairs are being done as needed. He is ordering new Chromebooks for incoming Freshmen and getting rid of some old/outdated ones.

MAP updates – working with Ms. Dallio on MAP set-up, testing, etc.

State Reporting – completing these reports throughout the school year.

Sound System in the gym – Getting quotes from three different vendors to replace and update the entire system. New microphones, new & additional speakers, new amps, install a jack at the score table, etc.

Networks – servers need to be replaced. This would be done in stages—a new backup system.

Cameras – they have been updated and are on the new system. They are clearer, faster, and can be accessed remotely. Grundy County Police Dept will also have access to our cameras.

Copy Machines – getting quotes from two vendors to get new copy machines. They would be brand-new machines – one color and one black & white.

PRINCIPAL’S REPORT: Mr. Engelman, the Principal, reported the following:

Huddle Camera – Free for GSW spectators to watch all our home events in the gym. GSW pays this fee ($8,000 per year) for the live streaming of events and stats for our coaches. Athletic Boosters help pay a portion of this fee.

Attendance for January was: 93.4%

Discipline for January only had two detentions.

SEL (Social Emotional Learning for teachers) and TEAM building on Wed, Feb 8th, half-day via an Escape Room. They were separated into four groups and did their best teamwork. One lucky team did make it out. There was a lot of positive feedback from this event.

DIRECTORS’ REPORTS:

Student Services Coordinator = Ms. Angel Dallio submitted her report to the board:

MAP Scores Presentation = Students are placed in RTI through their MAP scores. Currently, 10 students are in RTI with Mr. Wills in Pre-Algebra, and ten are in RTI with Mrs. Leigh using the ALEX program. The MAP scores also show our high-achieving students.

Tardies – we gave detentions to 27 students for being tardy for 1st semester—64 total detentions.

GSW Website and Social Media sites – Ms. Dallio oversees the GSW social media. On Facebook – Ms. Dallio has created Throwback Thursday, and the community has greatly received it.

Athletic Director = Mr. Engelman reported on:

Softball co-op with Tri-Point – Mr. Engelman and Amber Eisha have met with Tri-Point regarding the 2023-24 season. Details still need to be ironed out before a 2-year contract is approved and signed by both GSW and Tri-Point boards. New uniforms were also discussed – combining the school colors into one new uniform for players.

JV Baseball Coach – we are looking to hire a JV baseball coach. The position has been posted internally and will now be released publicly.

BUILDING AND GROUNDS REPORT : Mrs. Sue Avery discussed the following: