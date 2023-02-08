Livingston County, IL – A Food Sanitation Manager’s Course is being offered by the Livingston County Health Department (LCHD). The course is designed for persons who prepare or serve potentially hazardous food to the public, such as workers in restaurants, delicatessens, schools, nursing homes, hospitals and catering establishments.

The course will be held Tuesdays, March 7, 14, and 21, with the exam on March 28,

2023. Registration is required. The cost of the course is $125 which includes the textbook and all materials. Classes will be held from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. on all four days at the Livingston County Health Department (310 East Torrance Avenue, Pontiac). Seating is limited so register as soon as possible.

For those who wish to complete the course online, an in-person exam will be offered April 4th at 1:00 p.m. Registration is required. An online course completion certificate for a Professional Food Managers course approved for Illinois must be included with registration.

For more information, please call the Livingston County Health Department at 815-842-5916. More information available on their website at www.lchd.us.