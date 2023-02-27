On February 26, twelve Dwight Wrestling Club wrestlers competed in the regional tournament in Rantoul.

Place winners were:

Hunter Lindsay- 1st

Sophie Medema- 4th

Vinny Stipanovich- 4th

Jeffrey Medema- 3rd

Jack Tjelle- 3rd

Mia Hoffner – 2nd

Oliver Tjelle- 3rd

Landan McGann- 3rd

Sadie Burke- 1st

RJ Christensen- 3rd

Kimari Nelson- Smith- 1st

Dalton DeLong- 3rd

Based on IKWF age and division only RJ, Kimari and Dalton are able to move onto Sectionals next weekend in Champaign.

Again, based on IKWF age and division, only Dalton has the chance to qualify for the state tournament if he places in the top 3 next weekend at Sectionals in the 79 pound senior division.

Great job this season to all our wrestlers. We can’t wait to see how you continue to grow with more experience in the years to come.