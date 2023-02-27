In its second year back in action the Dwight Wrestling Club had a successful season.
e club had 55 total wrestlers sign up and compete at various events this season. Most of our wrestlers were either first or second year wrestlers, but they competed hard and showed tremendous growth throughout the season.
On February 26, twelve Dwight Wrestling Club wrestlers competed in the regional tournament in Rantoul.
Place winners were:
Hunter Lindsay- 1st
Sophie Medema- 4th
Vinny Stipanovich- 4th
Jeffrey Medema- 3rd
Jack Tjelle- 3rd
Mia Hoffner – 2nd
Oliver Tjelle- 3rd
Landan McGann- 3rd
Sadie Burke- 1st
RJ Christensen- 3rd
Kimari Nelson- Smith- 1st
Dalton DeLong- 3rd
Based on IKWF age and division only RJ, Kimari and Dalton are able to move onto Sectionals next weekend in Champaign.
Again, based on IKWF age and division, only Dalton has the chance to qualify for the state tournament if he places in the top 3 next weekend at Sectionals in the 79 pound senior division.
Great job this season to all our wrestlers. We can’t wait to see how you continue to grow with more experience in the years to come.