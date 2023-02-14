The Dwight Village Board met in Regular Session on Monday February 13.

Trustees in attendance were Randy Irvin, Pete Meister, Marla Kinkade, and Jenny Johnson. Absent were Justin Eggenberger and Chuck Butterbrodt.

Mike Haerr from Livingston County Veterans’ Assistance Commission spoke to the Board outlining health care eligibility and benefits available to Livingston County Veterans impacted by the 2022 PACT Act. Any Veteran, family member, or dependent of a deceased Veteran can call 815) 844-7378 in Livingston County for assistance.

Veterans previously denied a toxic-exposure related claim are encouraged to file a supplemental claim. Once a supplemental claim is received, VA will review the claim under the new law.

Minutes of previous meetings were approved and bills were authorized for payment of $94,126.18.

Mayor Paul Johnson reported applicants for the Village Administrator position had been narrowed to three and it is anticipated the position will be finalized by the February 27 Board Meeting.

The hiring of the open Finance Director position took a step back when the final candidate selected and the Village could not agree upon compensation. It was decided since the filling of the Village Administrator position was nearing completion, it would be best to wait until the new Administrator was in place to allow for their input.

Chief of Police Mike Nolan informed the Board help wanted ads will soon be posted for new police recruits with the hope of having the new hires enrolled in the next Academy Class in May.

EMS Director Michael Callahan informed the Board that emergency warning system siren communication devices in the Village will need to be upgraded in order to connect with other updated networks.

Director of Public Works Cory Scoles reported locations for the new digital speed signs near the schools are being considered.