Dwight Preschool Screening

The Dwight Early Learning Program is hosting a developmental screening on March 6th and 7th at the Dwight United Methodist Church. This is a play based screening in the areas of learning, motor, speech, and social development. Children over the age of three will have a screening of their vision and hearing. It is recommended to have your child screened at least once prior to the start of school. Children 2 ½ and older must be screened in order to be considered for the preschool program at Dwight Grade School. To schedule an appointment call the Dwight Grade School at 815-584-6220