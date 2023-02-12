Feb 11 – Dwight High School Wrestler, Dylan Crouch is headed to State again! Dylan wrestled today in the Coal City Sectional and placed third in the 120 pound class. He advances to the State Tournament in Champaign this week.

Dylan Crouch

Dwight Trojan Wrestlers hosted Morris on Senior Night Thursday January 26. The two senior boys on the team are Austin Burkhardt and Michael Gamble, who have been a great asset to the team. The Dwight Youth Wrestlers also hosted Morris Youth Wrestling League and had 35 matches.