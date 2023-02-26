DTHS Track Results – Olivet Nazarene 1A/2A HS Invitational

The Trojan track and field team opened their 2023 indoor season at Olivet Nazarene University on Feb. 23rd. The meet had 13 2A and 7 1A schools in attendance. The athletes produced many fine performances in such a small number of practices. The team showed a great deal of support for their teammates during the night. The coaches were very happy and proud of the athletes. There were several highlights during the evening. Jack Duffy finished 2nd place in the long jump with a 19’10.25 effort which is only 1.25 inches off of his all tine best. Freshman Maddie Simms competed in the 800m and ended in 4th place with a time of 2:44.41. Tristan Chambers produced a 2:22.07 performance in the 800 and garnered 5th in his race. Both Jack and Tristan had played in a basketball game the night before. There next meet will be at Illinois State on March 3rd (girls) and March 4th (boys) in the Cogdal Relays.

