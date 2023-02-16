Congratulations to our top artist who worked hard last quarter to create some beautiful artworks to be put on display in the Superintendent’s Gallery! They have the honor of having their artwork on display for all of 3rd quarter in the Superintendent’s Gallery and to have earned a medal! We are a Proud Trojan Family!
Row 1: Tracer Brown, James Ammons, Brynn Connor, Leona McCleland, and Mr. DeLong.
Row 2: Mr. Pittenger, Dakoda Ackerman, Clayton Peck, Jaysen Brocato, Nathan Stukel, and Emily Moore.
Missing: Kary Lin and Kaitlyn Thetard