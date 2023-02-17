DTHS High School Board Meeting Recap – Feb 15, 2023

The Dwight Township High School Board of Education met in the Dwight Township High School Board Room On February 15, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Present were Tim Henson; Joel Sandeno (6:04 p.m.); Eric Scheuer; Max Sulzberger; and Paul Warner. Absent were Kevin Berta and Susan Legner.

Also in attendance were Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; and Andy Pittenger, Principal.

TROJAN OF THE MONTH

Mr. Pittenger announced that Luke Standiford has been chosen as Trojan of the Month for February.

PUBLIC COMMENT

None

The IHSA has recognized the following teams for Academic Achievement Awards:

a) Football 3.29 GPA b) Volleyball 3.61 GPA c) Boys Golf 3.77 GPA

REPORT OF BOARD COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES

Amie Thompson was in attendance to give the DEA report for this month. Mr. Pittenger reported that the February Students of the Month are as follows:

Freshman—Jack Statler Sophomore—Dylan Crouch Junior—Mia Juarez Senior—Michael Michon

Ms. Ferguson was not in attendance but submitted the following additions to her report: