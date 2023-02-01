Feb 1

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans came back from a halftime 10 pt deficit to beat GSW last night 49-38. Leading scorer for the Trojans was Kaddy Kodat with 19, Lilly Duffy followed with 11 points and Mikalah Bregin had 8. The girls played a great defensive game. Dwight outsocred GSW 33 to 12 in the second half.

Jan 31

Dwight Varsity Girls beat Wilmington 39-24. Mikalah Bregin lead with 15 and Kassy Kodat followed up with 9. Issy Bunting, Ryan Bean and Emmerson Peterson combined for a whopping 29 rebounds.

Jan 30

Dwight Varsity Girls beat Midland 50-32. Kassy Kodat put up 27 points with 7 three pointers. Lilly Duffy followed up with 9 points and 5 assists. Issy Bunting had Ryan Bean combine for 20 rebounds

JV Lady Trojans defeated Midland in a conference win 28-25. Leading scorers were Ryan Bean with 10 pts & Issy Bunting with 10.

Jan 26

Varsity Girls basketball team lost 38-31 to Putnam County. Mikalah Bregin had 14 pts, Kassy Kodat & Lilly Duffy both contributed 7pts and Issy Bunting had 11 boards

Jan 17

The Varsity girls took a loss in the opening round of the TCC tournament falling to Ottawa Marquette 40-53. Mikayla Bregin was high scorer with 13 pts and 6 rebounds, followed by Kassy Kodat with 10 pts and 5 rebounds. Rounding out the scoring was Ryan Bean with 8 points and 14 rebounds. The girls will play again on Thursday @ 5 pm back in Varna.