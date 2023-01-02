DATE: 2/1/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Tri-Point

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-19, 25-10

Record: 7-4

Leaders of the match:

Marissa Bafia- 5 aces, 2 digs

Lily Buck- 4 aces, 2 kills

Jaci Wilkey- 2 kills, 2 assists

Lilly Scheuber- 4 assists, 3 aces

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Tri-Point Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-13, 25-10 Record: 7-4 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 9 aces, 3 assists Abbie Olsen- 4 aces, 2 kills Julianna Moats- 3 aces Aubrey Male- 3 kills, 2 assists Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s Comments: We finally had a night where both teams stepped up and did what they needed to do on the court. I’m happy to see them come alive before we begin our conference tournament next week!

DATE: 1/30/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Cornell

Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 23-25, 25-22, 12-25

Record: 6-4

Leaders of the match:

Lily Buck- 5 aces, 7 kills

Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 7 assists, 3 kills

Lilly Scheuber- 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 assists

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-7, 25-20 Record: 6-4 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 9 aces, 12 kills Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 3 kills Aubrey Male- 10 assists Maddy Grivetti- 5 digs Abby Galass- 2 kills, 2 assists, 3 digs

DATE: 1/25/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City

Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 22-25, 13-25

Record: 6-3

Leaders of the match:

Lily Buck- 3 aces

Lilly Scheuber- 7/7 at the serving line

Alexa Dougherty- 3/3 at the serving line

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-22, 25-21 Record: 5-4 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 8 kills, 4 aces, 3 assists Grace Vitko- 4 kills Maddy Grivetti- 13/13 at the serving line, 3 digs Aubrey Male- 10/10 at the serving line, 5 assists

DATE: 1/24/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saratoga

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-20, 25-18

Record: 6-2

Leaders of the match:

Jaci Wilkey- 10 aces, 3 kills, 4 assists

Lily Buck- 5 kills, 3 assists

Lilly Scheuber- 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saratoga Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 10-25, 19-25 Record: 4-4 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 6 digs, 4 kills, 2 assists Abbie Olsen- 5 digs Maddy Grivetti- 2 kills 3 digs Aubrey Male- 5 assists Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments: We finished out our conference play with some great volleyball! I’m looking forward to the IVC tournament and what the competition will bring!

DATE: 1/23/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Wilmington

Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 16-25, 22-25

Record: 5-2

Leaders of the match:

Jaci Wilkey- 6 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists

Lily Buck- 3 kills, 1 assist

Julianna Moats- 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Wilmington

Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 25-22, 11-25, 20-25

Record: 4-3

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 8 kills, 2 assists

Maddy Grivetti- 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 assists

Grace Vitko- 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 dogs

Abbie Olsen- 3 kills, 2 assists

Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:

Both teams struggled at the serving line during each match, and we ended up falling short to a tough 3A team. But, we did prove to ourselves that we can be competitive with bigger and stronger teams. That’s a great accomplishment.

DATE: 1/19/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Elwood

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-12, 25-23

Record: 5-1

Leaders of the Match:

Lily Buck- 6 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists

Jaci Wilkey- 6 aces, 3 assists

Marissa Bafia- 4 aces, 2 kills

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Elwood

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets: 25-10, 25-12 Record: 4-2 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 14 aces, 3 kills , 5 assists Grace Vitko- 10 aces, 4 kills Abby Galass- 3 aces, 3 kills Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments: Both teams are continuing to make some great changes offensively and defensively. This led both teams to another great conference win!

DATE: 1/17/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. MVK

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 26-24, 25-21

Record: 4-1

Leaders of the match:

Marissa Bafia- 7 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists

Bella Serena- 5 aces, 2 kills

Jaci Wilkey- 3 aces, 3 kills

Lily Buck & Lily Scheuber added 3 kills each

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. MVK Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets: 10-25, 25-23, 25-18 Record: 3-2 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 8 aces, 7 kills, 3 assists

Aubrey Male- 3 aces, 10 assists

Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 5 killsMaddy

Grivetti- 3 kills, 2 digs Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments: We had some extremely rough first sets for these matches, but in the end TEAMWORK prevailed. It was great to see everyone come together to grab another conference win!

DATE: 1/12/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Seneca

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-14, 25-21

Record: 3-1

Leaders of the match:

Marissa Bafia- 4 kills, 2 aces

Lily Buck- 5 kills,

Jaci Wilkey- 3 aces, 2 assists

Julianna Moats- 4 kills

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Seneca Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 25-21, 19-25, 25-20 Record: 2-2 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 5 aces, 7 digs, 4 kills, 4 assists Maddy Grivetti- 5 aces, 7 digs Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs Abby Galass- 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist Aubrey Male- 5 digs, 4 assists Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments: I continue to be amazed at the passion and drive behind these two teams. We’ve had some tough losses this week, but we went down fighting. Don’t let up!

DATE: 1/11/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saunemin

Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets 24-26, 25-16, 25-13

Record: 2-1

Leaders of the match:

Julianna Moats- 8 aces, 5 digs. 2 kills

Lily Buck- 7 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists

Marissa Bafia- 4 kills, 3 assists

Alexa Dougherty- 3 aces, 3 kills

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saunemin Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-20, 25-11 Record: 2-1 Leaders of the match: Olivia Siano- 12 aces Grace Vitko- 2 aces, 2 digs Maddy Grivetti- 2 kills, 2 digs Abby Galass- 2 digs Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments: It was great to see our confidence shine again during this match. We worked together and just tried to have fun!

DATE: 1/5/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell

Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets 25-12, 24-26, 25-14

Leaders of the match:

Lily Buck- 9 aces, 4 kills

Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 3 kills

Julianna Moats- 7 aces

Lilly Scheuber- 6 aces

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-10, 25-16

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 17 aces, 5 kills, 4 assists

Abby Galass- 4 aces, 3 kills

Maddy Grivetti- 3 aces, 3 kills

Aubrey Male- 13 assists

Coach’s comments: This was a great way to begin our season! Both teams had to adapt to a new style of play and did it very well! I’m looking forward to what the rest of the season holds!