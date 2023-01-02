DATE: 2/1/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Tri-Point

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-19, 25-10

Record: 7-4

Leaders of the match:

Marissa Bafia- 5 aces, 2 digs

Lily Buck- 4 aces, 2 kills

Jaci Wilkey- 2 kills, 2 assists

Lilly Scheuber- 4 assists, 3 aces

 

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Tri-Point

Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-13, 25-10

Record: 7-4

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 9 aces, 3 assists

Abbie Olsen- 4 aces, 2 kills

Julianna Moats- 3 aces

Aubrey Male- 3 kills, 2 assists

Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s Comments: We finally had a night where both teams stepped up and did what they needed to do on the court. I’m happy to see them come alive before we begin our conference tournament next week!

DATE: 1/30/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Cornell

Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 23-25, 25-22, 12-25

Record: 6-4

Leaders of the match:

Lily Buck- 5 aces, 7 kills

Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 7 assists, 3 kills

Lilly Scheuber- 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 assists

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City

Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-7, 25-20

Record: 6-4

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 9 aces, 12 kills

Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 3 kills

Aubrey Male- 10 assists

Maddy Grivetti- 5 digs

Abby Galass- 2 kills, 2 assists, 3 digs

DATE: 1/25/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City

Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 22-25, 13-25

Record: 6-3

Leaders of the match: 

Lily Buck- 3 aces

Lilly Scheuber- 7/7 at the serving line

Alexa Dougherty- 3/3 at the serving line

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City

Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-22, 25-21

Record: 5-4

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 8 kills, 4 aces, 3 assists

Grace Vitko- 4 kills

Maddy Grivetti- 13/13 at the serving line, 3 digs

Aubrey Male- 10/10 at the serving line, 5 assists

DATE: 1/24/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saratoga

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-20, 25-18

Record: 6-2

Leaders of the match:

Jaci Wilkey- 10 aces, 3 kills, 4 assists

Lily Buck- 5 kills, 3 assists

Lilly Scheuber- 3 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saratoga

Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 10-25, 19-25

Record: 4-4

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 6 digs, 4 kills, 2 assists

Abbie Olsen- 5 digs

Maddy Grivetti- 2 kills 3 digs

Aubrey Male- 5 assists

Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:

We finished out our conference play with some great volleyball! I’m looking forward to the IVC tournament and what the competition will bring!

DATE: 1/23/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Wilmington

Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 16-25, 22-25

Record: 5-2

Leaders of the match:

Jaci Wilkey- 6 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists

Lily Buck- 3 kills, 1 assist

Julianna Moats- 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist

 

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Wilmington

Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 25-22, 11-25, 20-25

Record: 4-3

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 8 kills, 2 assists

Maddy Grivetti- 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 assists

Grace Vitko- 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 dogs

Abbie Olsen- 3 kills, 2 assists

 

Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments: 

Both teams struggled at the serving line during each match, and we ended up falling short to a tough 3A team. But, we did prove to ourselves that we can be competitive with bigger and stronger teams. That’s a great accomplishment.

DATE: 1/19/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Elwood

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-12, 25-23

Record: 5-1

Leaders of the Match:

Lily Buck- 6 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists

Jaci Wilkey- 6 aces, 3 assists

Marissa Bafia- 4 aces, 2 kills

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Elwood

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets: 25-10, 25-12

Record: 4-2

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 14 aces, 3 kills , 5 assists

Grace Vitko- 10 aces, 4 kills

Abby Galass- 3 aces, 3 kills

Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:

Both teams are continuing to make some great changes offensively and defensively. This led both teams to another great conference win!

DATE: 1/17/23

7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. MVK

Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 26-24, 25-21

Record: 4-1

Leaders of the match:

Marissa Bafia- 7 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists

Bella Serena- 5 aces, 2 kills

Jaci Wilkey- 3 aces, 3 kills

Lily Buck & Lily Scheuber added 3 kills each

8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. MVK

Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets: 10-25, 25-23, 25-18

Record: 3-2

Leaders of the match:

Olivia Siano- 8 aces, 7 kills, 3 assists

Aubrey Male- 3 aces, 10 assists
Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 5 killsMaddy

Grivetti- 3 kills, 2 digs

Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:

We had some extremely rough first sets for these matches, but in the end TEAMWORK prevailed. It was great to see everyone come together to grab another conference win!

 

 





DATE: 1/12/23


7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Seneca


 


Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-14, 25-21


Record: 3-1


 


Leaders of the match:


Marissa Bafia- 4 kills, 2 aces


Lily Buck- 5 kills,


Jaci Wilkey- 3 aces, 2 assists


Julianna Moats- 4 kills




8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Seneca


Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 25-21, 19-25, 25-20


Record: 2-2


Leaders of the match:


Olivia Siano- 5 aces, 7 digs, 4 kills, 4 assists


Maddy Grivetti- 5 aces, 7 digs


Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs


Abby Galass- 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist


Aubrey Male- 5 digs, 4 assists


Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:


I continue to be amazed at the passion and drive behind these two teams. We’ve had some tough losses this week, but we went down fighting. Don’t let up!




 




DATE: 1/11/23


7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saunemin


Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets 24-26, 25-16, 25-13


Record: 2-1


Leaders of the match:


Julianna Moats- 8 aces, 5 digs. 2 kills


Lily Buck- 7 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists


Marissa Bafia- 4 kills, 3 assists


Alexa Dougherty- 3 aces, 3 kills




8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saunemin


Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-20, 25-11


Record: 2-1


Leaders of the match:


Olivia Siano- 12 aces


Grace Vitko- 2 aces, 2 digs


Maddy Grivetti- 2 kills, 2 digs


Abby Galass- 2 digs


Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:


It was great to see our confidence shine again during this match. We worked together and just tried to have fun!






DATE: 1/5/23


7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell


Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets  25-12, 24-26, 25-14


 


Leaders of the match:


Lily Buck- 9 aces, 4 kills


Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 3 kills


Julianna Moats- 7 aces


Lilly Scheuber- 6 aces


 


8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell


Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-10, 25-16


Leaders of the match:


Olivia Siano- 17 aces, 5 kills, 4 assists


Abby Galass- 4 aces, 3 kills


Maddy Grivetti- 3 aces, 3 kills


Aubrey Male- 13 assists


 


Coach’s comments: This was a great way to begin our season! Both teams had to adapt to a new style of play and did it very well! I’m looking forward to what the rest of the season holds!