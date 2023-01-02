DATE: 2/1/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Tri-Point
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-19, 25-10
Record: 7-4
Leaders of the match:
Marissa Bafia- 5 aces, 2 digs
Lily Buck- 4 aces, 2 kills
Jaci Wilkey- 2 kills, 2 assists
Lilly Scheuber- 4 assists, 3 aces
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Tri-Point
Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-13, 25-10
Record: 7-4
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 9 aces, 3 assists
Abbie Olsen- 4 aces, 2 kills
Julianna Moats- 3 aces
Aubrey Male- 3 kills, 2 assists
Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s Comments: We finally had a night where both teams stepped up and did what they needed to do on the court. I’m happy to see them come alive before we begin our conference tournament next week!
DATE: 1/30/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Cornell
Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 23-25, 25-22, 12-25
Record: 6-4
Leaders of the match:
Lily Buck- 5 aces, 7 kills
Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 7 assists, 3 kills
Lilly Scheuber- 3 aces, 4 kills, 4 assists
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City
Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-7, 25-20
Record: 6-4
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 9 aces, 12 kills
Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 3 kills
Aubrey Male- 10 assists
Maddy Grivetti- 5 digs
Abby Galass- 2 kills, 2 assists, 3 digs
DATE: 1/25/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City
Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 22-25, 13-25
Record: 6-3
Leaders of the match:
Lily Buck- 3 aces
Lilly Scheuber- 7/7 at the serving line
Alexa Dougherty- 3/3 at the serving line
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Coal City
Won/Lost: Won in two sets 25-22, 25-21
Record: 5-4
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 8 kills, 4 aces, 3 assists
Grace Vitko- 4 kills
Maddy Grivetti- 13/13 at the serving line, 3 digs
Aubrey Male- 10/10 at the serving line, 5 assists
DATE: 1/24/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saratoga
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-20, 25-18
Record: 6-2
Leaders of the match:
Jaci Wilkey- 10 aces, 3 kills, 4 assists
Lily Buck- 5 kills, 3 assists
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saratoga
Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 10-25, 19-25
Record: 4-4
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 6 digs, 4 kills, 2 assists
Abbie Olsen- 5 digs
Maddy Grivetti- 2 kills 3 digs
Aubrey Male- 5 assists
Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:
We finished out our conference play with some great volleyball! I’m looking forward to the IVC tournament and what the competition will bring!
DATE: 1/23/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Wilmington
Won/Lost: Lost in 2 sets 16-25, 22-25
Record: 5-2
Leaders of the match:
Jaci Wilkey- 6 aces, 1 kill, 2 assists
Lily Buck- 3 kills, 1 assist
Julianna Moats- 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Wilmington
Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 25-22, 11-25, 20-25
Record: 4-3
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 8 kills, 2 assists
Maddy Grivetti- 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 assists
Grace Vitko- 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 dogs
Abbie Olsen- 3 kills, 2 assists
Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:
Both teams struggled at the serving line during each match, and we ended up falling short to a tough 3A team. But, we did prove to ourselves that we can be competitive with bigger and stronger teams. That’s a great accomplishment.
DATE: 1/19/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Elwood
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-12, 25-23
Record: 5-1
Leaders of the Match:
Lily Buck- 6 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists
Jaci Wilkey- 6 aces, 3 assists
Marissa Bafia- 4 aces, 2 kills
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Elwood
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets: 25-10, 25-12
Record: 4-2
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 14 aces, 3 kills , 5 assists
Grace Vitko- 10 aces, 4 kills
Abby Galass- 3 aces, 3 kills
Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:
Both teams are continuing to make some great changes offensively and defensively. This led both teams to another great conference win!
DATE: 1/17/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. MVK
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 26-24, 25-21
Record: 4-1
Leaders of the match:
Marissa Bafia- 7 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists
Bella Serena- 5 aces, 2 kills
Jaci Wilkey- 3 aces, 3 kills
Lily Buck & Lily Scheuber added 3 kills each
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. MVK
Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets: 10-25, 25-23, 25-18
Record: 3-2
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 8 aces, 7 kills, 3 assists
Grivetti- 3 kills, 2 digs
Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:
We had some extremely rough first sets for these matches, but in the end TEAMWORK prevailed. It was great to see everyone come together to grab another conference win!
DATE: 1/12/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Seneca
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-14, 25-21
Record: 3-1
Leaders of the match:
Marissa Bafia- 4 kills, 2 aces
Lily Buck- 5 kills,
Jaci Wilkey- 3 aces, 2 assists
Julianna Moats- 4 kills
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Seneca
Won/Lost: Lost in 3 sets 25-21, 19-25, 25-20
Record: 2-2
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 5 aces, 7 digs, 4 kills, 4 assists
Maddy Grivetti- 5 aces, 7 digs
Grace Vitko- 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs
Abby Galass- 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist
Aubrey Male- 5 digs, 4 assists
Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:
I continue to be amazed at the passion and drive behind these two teams. We’ve had some tough losses this week, but we went down fighting. Don’t let up!
DATE: 1/11/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saunemin
Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets 24-26, 25-16, 25-13
Record: 2-1
Leaders of the match:
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Saunemin
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-20, 25-11
Record: 2-1
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 12 aces
Grace Vitko- 2 aces, 2 digs
Maddy Grivetti- 2 kills, 2 digs
Abby Galass- 2 digs
Coach Heather Muzzarelli’s comments:
It was great to see our confidence shine again during this match. We worked together and just tried to have fun!
DATE: 1/5/23
7th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell
Won/Lost: Won in 3 sets 25-12, 24-26, 25-14
Leaders of the match:
Lily Buck- 9 aces, 4 kills
Jaci Wilkey- 7 aces, 3 kills
Julianna Moats- 7 aces
Lilly Scheuber- 6 aces
8th Grade GSWB Volleyball Team vs. Odell
Won/Lost: Won in 2 sets 25-10, 25-16
Leaders of the match:
Olivia Siano- 17 aces, 5 kills, 4 assists
Abby Galass- 4 aces, 3 kills
Maddy Grivetti- 3 aces, 3 kills
Aubrey Male- 13 assists
Coach’s comments: This was a great way to begin our season! Both teams had to adapt to a new style of play and did it very well! I’m looking forward to what the rest of the season holds!