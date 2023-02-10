Feb 9

The 8th Grade Lady Redbirds played Seneca in the IVC tournament. The Redbirds were setting the ball up for hits and were covering the court well on defense but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to secure the win. The Lady Redbirds will play for 3rd place Friday night.

Avery Connor had 3 digs and 1 assist.

Delaney Boucher had 5 kills, 1 ace and 1 block.

Claire Sandeno had 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 assists and 1 ace.

Mikayla Chambers had 8 kills, 5 digs and 3 aces.

Miranda Bovelle had 2 aces.

Kit Connor had 2 assists and 1 ace.

Dwight 7th grade volleyball loses first round of LCT to Flanagan in 2 sets 16-25 and 18-25

Addie Avilez had 4 aces and 3 kills

Raegan Brown 2 aces and 1 kill

Olivia Buck had 2 kills and 1 dig

Addie Taylor had 2 aces

Kaitlynn Todd 1 aces, 1 kill, and 1 assist

Grace Tjelle 1 kill

Dwight 7th volleyball wins against Woodland 25-14 and 25-13

Kaitlynn Todd had 7 aces, 3 assists, and 3 kills

Grace Tjelle had 2 kills and 2 aces

Raegan Brown had 2 kills and 2 aces

Olivia Buck had 6 aces and 2 kills

Sienna Burke had 1 kill

Addie Taylor had 2 kills

Sarah Stukel had a did and an assist

Ryleigh Brown had an assist

Feb 9

The Lady Redbirds played Seneca in the IVC tournament. The Redbirds were setting the ball up for hits and were covering the court well on defense but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to secure the win. The Lady Redbirds will play for 3rd place Friday night.

Avery Connor had 3 digs and 1 assist.

Delaney Boucher had 5 kills, 1 ace and 1 block.

Claire Sandeno had 1 kill, 1 dig, 2 assists and 1 ace.

Mikayla Chambers had 8 kills, 5 digs and 3 aces.

Miranda Bovelle had 2 aces.

Kit Connor had 2 assists and 1 ace.