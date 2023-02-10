Feb 9
The 8th Grade Lady Redbirds played Seneca in the IVC tournament. The Redbirds were setting the ball up for hits and were covering the court well on defense but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to secure the win. The Lady Redbirds will play for 3rd place Friday night.
Dwight 7th grade volleyball loses first round of LCT to Flanagan in 2 sets 16-25 and 18-25
Addie Avilez had 4 aces and 3 kills
Raegan Brown 2 aces and 1 kill
Olivia Buck had 2 kills and 1 dig
Addie Taylor had 2 aces
Kaitlynn Todd 1 aces, 1 kill, and 1 assist
Grace Tjelle 1 kill
Dwight 7th volleyball wins against Woodland 25-14 and 25-13
Kaitlynn Todd had 7 aces, 3 assists, and 3 kills
Grace Tjelle had 2 kills and 2 aces
Raegan Brown had 2 kills and 2 aces
Olivia Buck had 6 aces and 2 kills
Sienna Burke had 1 kill
Addie Taylor had 2 kills
Sarah Stukel had a did and an assist
Ryleigh Brown had an assist
Feb 9
The Lady Redbirds played Seneca in the IVC tournament. The Redbirds were setting the ball up for hits and were covering the court well on defense but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to secure the win. The Lady Redbirds will play for 3rd place Friday night.