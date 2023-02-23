Mr. William Pohl, from the Braidwood Knights of Columbus Council, presented a generous check to the GSW High School Special Education Program. Each year, money collected from the Tootsie Roll Fund Drive is donated to local area schools for the special education classes with hopes of helping the students get a better education.The donations are collected from local businesses in Coal City, Gardner, Braidwood, South Wilmington and Braceville. Collections are made at local street corners and in front of banks and stores.

